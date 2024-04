🎀 Alt-pop star Billie Eilish brings her new tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Oct. 5. The three-continent tour coincides with her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft." (Axios)

🏦 Philadelphia-based Republic Bank became the first U.S. bank to fail this year. Regulators seized the troubled bank late last week and Fulton Bank of Lancaster assumed its deposits and assets. (New York Times)

🦠Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce is reportedly joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown." (The Athletic)