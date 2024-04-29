3 hours ago - News

News Market: Union leader's mistrial

⚖️ The third time's a charm for disgraced union leader John Dougherty. A federal judge declared a mistrial in the extortion case against Dougherty and his nephew.

  • It's unclear whether prosecutors will retry the case. But Dougherty faces sentencing on July 11 for his two other cases. (Inquirer 🔒)

👋 6ABC sports reporter Jamie Apody left the network after 18 years. She had been off the air since October. (Philly Voice)

