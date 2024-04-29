News Market: Union leader's mistrial
⚖️ The third time's a charm for disgraced union leader John Dougherty. A federal judge declared a mistrial in the extortion case against Dougherty and his nephew.
- It's unclear whether prosecutors will retry the case. But Dougherty faces sentencing on July 11 for his two other cases. (Inquirer 🔒)
👋 6ABC sports reporter Jamie Apody left the network after 18 years. She had been off the air since October. (Philly Voice)
