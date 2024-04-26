News Market: School board nominee in limbo
❓City legislators confirmed eight of nine members to the new Board of Education.
- Joyce Wilkerson's nomination remains undecided ahead of the board's first meeting on Wednesday as she has faced pushback over her prior actions against charter schools. (Chalkbeat Philadelphia)
🚇 The SEPTA station at 15th Street and City Hall will receive the next batch of new signage for the transit agency's system upgrades.
- The signs will debut later this year, followed by other stations on the Broad Street Line. (SEPTA)
🎭 Anthony Roth Costanzo, one of opera's biggest stars, will take over in June as Philadelphia Opera's next general director and president.
- In a rare move for the industry, he'll also serve as an administrator to help reshape the organization. (New York Times 🔒)
