Apr 26, 2024 - News

News Market: School board nominee in limbo

❓City legislators confirmed eight of nine members to the new Board of Education.

  • Joyce Wilkerson's nomination remains undecided ahead of the board's first meeting on Wednesday as she has faced pushback over her prior actions against charter schools. (Chalkbeat Philadelphia)

🚇 The SEPTA station at 15th Street and City Hall will receive the next batch of new signage for the transit agency's system upgrades.

  • The signs will debut later this year, followed by other stations on the Broad Street Line. (SEPTA)

🎭 Anthony Roth Costanzo, one of opera's biggest stars, will take over in June as Philadelphia Opera's next general director and president.

  • In a rare move for the industry, he'll also serve as an administrator to help reshape the organization. (New York Times 🔒)
