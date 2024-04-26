News Market: School board nominee in limbo

❓City legislators confirmed eight of nine members to the new Board of Education.

Joyce Wilkerson's nomination remains undecided ahead of the board's first meeting on Wednesday as she has faced pushback Chalkbeat Philadelphia

🚇 The SEPTA station at 15th Street and City Hall will receive the next batch of new signage for the transit agency's system upgrades.

The signs will debut later this year, followed by other stations on the Broad Street Line. ( SEPTA

🎭 Anthony Roth Costanzo, one of opera's biggest stars, will take over in June as Philadelphia Opera's next general director and president.