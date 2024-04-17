Celebrate spring with these events this weekend.

🍺 Parks on Tap is back. The annual traveling beer garden starts the season at the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Thursday-Frida, 4-10pm; Saturday-Sunday, noon-10pm.

🌅 Morgan's Pier opens for the season Thursday. DJ Menace Cartel will be live from 5-9pm. Also, take in the waterfront views at the beer garden.

📍 Today marks International Day of Monuments and Sites. Philly lays claim to 67 National Historic Landmarks, and many are running events today, including tours and a concert.

🛼 The roller rink at Dilworth Park opens Friday. It will be open Friday-Saturday, 11am-1opm; Sunday-Thursday, 11am-8:45pm. Tickets: $8-$10; skate rental $6.

🎪 Join the circus — for a day. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts celebrates World Circus Day on Saturday with workshops and programs from 11am-8pm. It includes a youth trampoline workshop ($10) and a German wheel class ($45). Free and pay as you go; age restrictions may apply.

🌳 Spring Fest at Bartram's Garden in West Philly runs from 10am-2pm on Saturday. Drop by for special presentations and children's activities, including a musical performance and native plant workshop, also marketplace and garden tours.

🇮🇳 The Philly Zoo observes Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, on Saturday with music, performances and activities, including a color-throwing ceremony. Noon-4pm, free with price of admission ($20-$25).

🐦 Awbury Arboretum is hosting an Earth Day event Saturday from 9am-4pm. Count on games, food, live music, crafts and a birding expedition.

🥾 The Schuylkill Center in Northwest Philly also hosts an Earth Day celebration from 10am-2pm on Saturday. Naturepalooza features crafts, face painting, a plant sale and guided hikes.

🐱 The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will set up shop at the Fashion District at Market and 9th streets on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Stop by for merch, treats and other goodies. Just don't call her a cat.

💥 Philly Roller Derby's Germantown Loose Cannons will take on the Passyunk Punks on Saturday at the Hockey Dek in neighboring Springfield. First whistle is at 6:30pm. Tickets: $11 online, $15 at the door; children under 12 are free.

🛠 Makers, assemble! The Maker Faire at Cherry Street Pier is Sunday from 10am-5pm, where creatives and artists will show off their hobbies and projects. Tickets: Suggested donation.

🍔 Manayunk's annual StrEAT Food Festival takes over Main Street on Sunday, packing in live music, food trucks and vendors between the neighborhood's brick-and-mortar restaurants and shops. 11am-5pm.