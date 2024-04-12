Apr 12, 2024 - News

News Market: I-95 work getting there

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the statue of William Penn, from Philadelphia City Hall, reading the news on his phone.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚨 The police union installed a plaque at its Northeast Philly headquarters honoring fallen officer Richard Mendez. The 23-year veteran was shot in the line of duty last year. (NBC10)

👷 The reconstruction of I-95 is three-quarters of the way done. Crews have worked on a permanent fix for months since a portion of the highway collapsed from a tanker fire. (CBS News)

💉 City legislators passed a bill requiring the administration to track more information about drug overdoses and homelessness. (Inquirer 🔒)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Philadelphia in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more