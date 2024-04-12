News Market: I-95 work getting there

🚨 The police union installed a plaque at its Northeast Philly headquarters honoring fallen officer Richard Mendez. The 23-year veteran was shot in the line of duty last year. (NBC10)

👷 The reconstruction of I-95 is three-quarters of the way done. Crews have worked on a permanent fix for months since a portion of the highway collapsed from a tanker fire. (CBS News)

💉 City legislators passed a bill requiring the administration to track more information about drug overdoses and homelessness. (Inquirer 🔒)