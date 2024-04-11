News Market: Stallone inquiry

🚨 A shooting yesterday near Philadelphia Masjid in West Philly during an event celebrating the end of Ramadan injured three people. Police have arrested five suspects. (FOX29)

♻️ Don't toss those solar eclipse glasses. Instead, recycle them at Good Buy Supply in South Philly or Warby Parker locations. Or you could hold on to them until the next solar eclipse in the U.S. in 2044. (Philly Voice)

📺 Sylvester Stallone is facing claims he used insulting and disparaging remarks to describe performers working as extras while on the set of "Tulsa King." Paramount, where the show streams, is investigating. (CNN)

🐷 Thieves got away with two pallets of pork taken from a truck while the driver allegedly slept in Northeast Philly. The theft was near another last month involving boxes of fish and bourbon. (CBS)