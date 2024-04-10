Queen Latifah has been tapped to host the Great Stages Concert at the Kimmel Center.

Why it matters: The June concert will be the first in the newly named Marian Anderson Hall inside the center.

Driving the news: The event honoring Anderson will feature music from the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Plus: You can hear jazz pianist Marcus Roberts, soprano Angel Blue and actress-singer Audra McDonald.

Zoom in: The massive auditorium, which has a glass-and-steel barreled roof, will officially be renamed during a rededication ceremony before the gala

1 cool thing: This year marks the 85th anniversary of Anderson's historic 1939 performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where she sang after getting barred from a stage at a segregated venue due to her race.