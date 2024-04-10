News Market: New prisons chief

🤖 Marylyn Ritchie has become the first vice dean of AI at UPenn's Perelman School of Medicine. Ritchie, who assumed the role on April 1, will work on incorporating the technology into the medical school. (The Daily Pennsylvanian)

💡 The Wells Fargo Center switched on new lighting upgrades and a trio of massive LED digital boards outside the arena. The rehab is part of a $400 million redevelopment of the building. (NBC)

🏳️‍🌈 Mayor Cherelle Parker appointed Michael Resnick as the new commissioner to oversee the city's troubled prison system. Resnick, who is gay, is among the highest-ranking LGBTQ+ officials in the city. (Philadelphia Gay News)