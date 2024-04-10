Apr 10, 2024 - News

Membership drive: More gift cards to go

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a gift boxed covered in a repeat Axios logo pattern wrapping paper and a bright orange bow.

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Our weeklong membership drive rolls on.

The big picture: All this week, we are asking you to become a member of Axios Philadelphia.

  • Our goal is to get 100+ new members by Friday.

How it works: Starting at $50 a year, you can help support our local journalism.

  • Plus: You'll get access to members-only emails and more when you become a member.

🔬 Today: Become a member and you'll enter a drawing for a $100 gift card to The Franklin Institute.

  • Bonus: All members are automatically entered.

🥐 Happy learning, and thank you for your support!

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Philadelphia in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more