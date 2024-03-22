Hot Girl Summer Tour coming to Philadelphia

Calling all Philadelphia hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is on tour this summer.

Driving the news: The "Hot Girl Summer Tour" stops at the Wells Fargo Center on May 22.

This 31-city world venture is the Houston native's first headlining tour.

Memphis rapper GloRilla joins her on all U.S. stops.

Of note: General ticket sales in the U.S. began this week.