42 mins ago - News

Hot Girl Summer Tour coming to Philadelphia

headshot
headshot
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards Feb. 3. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Calling all Philadelphia hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is on tour this summer.

Driving the news: The "Hot Girl Summer Tour" stops at the Wells Fargo Center on May 22.

  • This 31-city world venture is the Houston native's first headlining tour.
  • Memphis rapper GloRilla joins her on all U.S. stops.

Of note: General ticket sales in the U.S. began this week.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more