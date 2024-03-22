42 mins ago - News
Hot Girl Summer Tour coming to Philadelphia
Calling all Philadelphia hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is on tour this summer.
Driving the news: The "Hot Girl Summer Tour" stops at the Wells Fargo Center on May 22.
- This 31-city world venture is the Houston native's first headlining tour.
- Memphis rapper GloRilla joins her on all U.S. stops.
Of note: General ticket sales in the U.S. began this week.
