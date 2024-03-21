What to do this weekend in Philadelphia: Science After Dark and thrifting

☃️ Olaf over Frosty, baby. Check out everyone's new favorite snowman as he takes the stage with Elsa, Anna and the rest of the "Frozen" crew at the Academy of Music. Shows run through April 7. Tickets: $30+

⚽ Oh, Messi. We wish you were playing in tonight's 8pm friendly matchup with El Salvador at the Linc. But even without the world's biggest soccer star, it's still the reigning World Cup champions we're discussing. Tickets: $50+

🌙 Science After Hours is back at The Franklin Institute from 7:30-11:30pm on Friday. Count on music, a speakeasy, performance and rooftop access, and access to exhibits and galleries. Ages 21+. Tickets: $40.

♀️ You can pick from the best handmade crafts and treats at the Walls for Justice Woman's Marketplace at Cherry Street Pier. Music, giveaways and a mixer are on tap. Saturday, noon-4pm.

Join the Black Women Symposium on Saturday from noon to 3pm for a panel discussion, lunch and networking at Laborers' Local Union 57 headquarters. Tickets: $10-$20.

🎨 Celebrate the Hindu spring festival of Holi at Please Touch Museum on Saturday, which runs from 9am-4:30pm. Arts and crafts, including powder-making, mural painting, Bollywood dance workshops and more. Tickets: $22.

🛍️ Score vintage clothing and browse dozens of vendors at the Solo Society Thrift Market on Sunday at Location 215. Tickets: Free with registration from 1-5pm; $10 early access from 11am-1pm.

🏒 Bawston's in town. The Flyers welcome the Bruins Saturday at 1pm followed by another game at 6pm Sunday against the Florida Panthers. Tickets: $57 for Bruins; $41+ for Panthers.