Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Brigham and Women's Hospital; Map: Axios Visuals It's time for a walk break. Why it matters: Many adults don't get the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of exercise a week, but they could hit that number with five 30-minute weekly brisk walks, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

Driving the news: New data from Apple and Brigham Women's Hospital shows many Pennsylvanians hit that minimum 60.3% of the time, above the national average of 54%.

Zoom in: The states with the highest percentage of people getting 150 minutes of weekly aerobic exercise were Massachusetts (67.2%) and New York (66%).

Meanwhile, Mississippi (38.5%) and Louisiana (41.3%) clocked the lowest proportion of 150-minute exercisers.

Beyond the physical health benefits, exercise helps boost your mental health and longevity.

Go deeper: Low-impact exercise is taking off