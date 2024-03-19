Pennsylvanians are getting their steps in
It's time for a walk break.
Why it matters: Many adults don't get the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of exercise a week, but they could hit that number with five 30-minute weekly brisk walks, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.
Driving the news: New data from Apple and Brigham Women's Hospital shows many Pennsylvanians hit that minimum 60.3% of the time, above the national average of 54%.
Zoom in: The states with the highest percentage of people getting 150 minutes of weekly aerobic exercise were Massachusetts (67.2%) and New York (66%).
- Meanwhile, Mississippi (38.5%) and Louisiana (41.3%) clocked the lowest proportion of 150-minute exercisers.
Beyond the physical health benefits, exercise helps boost your mental health and longevity.
