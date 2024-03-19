Mar 19, 2024 - News

Pennsylvanians are getting their steps in

Share of population averaging at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week
Data: Brigham and Women's Hospital; Map: Axios Visuals

It's time for a walk break.

Why it matters: Many adults don't get the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of exercise a week, but they could hit that number with five 30-minute weekly brisk walks, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

Driving the news: New data from Apple and Brigham Women's Hospital shows many Pennsylvanians hit that minimum 60.3% of the time, above the national average of 54%.

Zoom in: The states with the highest percentage of people getting 150 minutes of weekly aerobic exercise were Massachusetts (67.2%) and New York (66%).

  • Meanwhile, Mississippi (38.5%) and Louisiana (41.3%) clocked the lowest proportion of 150-minute exercisers.

Beyond the physical health benefits, exercise helps boost your mental health and longevity.

Go deeper: Low-impact exercise is taking off

