You can spot this beauty at FDR Park in South Philly. Scotty Flynn was quick with his camera when this red-tailed hawk perched on a part of the skatepark beneath the I-95 overpass.

Zoom in: Birders have identified nearly 230 bird species at the park, including bald eagles and great blue herons, per eBird.

📬 Have you spied any rare birds in the city? Email [email protected] with photos, along with where and when you snapped them, and we may feature them in an upcoming newsletter.