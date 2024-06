Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Midwestern Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Spring may be in the air — but don't pack away those winter clothes just yet. State of play: Philly's last spring frost usually hits about April 3, per the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

Yes, but: The signs of spring have been around for weeks as flowers continue to sprout.

What we're watching: After breaking into the 60s yesterday and today, high temps are expected to dip to the low 40s tomorrow.