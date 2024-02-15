Post-Valentine's Day advice: How to find love

♨️ Isaac here with a little post-V-Day pick-me-up for those of us Bumbling about love — don't give up on love; give up on the idea of love.

Reality check: OkCupid, I know that's confusing. Full disclosure: I'm not a relationship guru. Most of what I know comes from morning soliloquies with my patient partner (bless her for letting me cook) and Chris Rock stand-up routines.

The intrigue: We intuitively know what love is through our lived experiences.

So discard ideas about love you get from the culture and indoctrinating rom-coms. Accept that finding love means to stop looking for a "soulmate."

Cue Rock: "All you gonna get in life, if you're lucky, is a mate."

The bottom line: Love is mystical and magical enough without supercharging it. Look for a mate then pour your soul into loving them.