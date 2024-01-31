Pennsylvanians aren't getting enough sleep

Data: Apple Heart and Movement Study; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Almost 68% of Keystone Staters get less than seven hours of sleep per night, according to a study that tracked the sleep of Apple Watch users from February to June 2022.

Why it matters: Experts say sleeping seven or more hours is crucial for your health, but efforts to get more zzz's can be focused on the wrong things, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

Zoom out: Southern states generally had the highest shares of adults getting fewer than seven hours of sleep.

Meanwhile, Hawaii had the highest share with 75.8% and Washington state had the lowest share at 61.7%.

Of note: Although data of Apple users might not reflect the general population, the "fact that we don't get enough sleep [is] clear across the board," says Karin Johnson, a sleep medicine specialist and professor of neurology.

😴 Be smart: At least seven hours of sleep nightly is recommended for the average adult.