Seeking the best beef jerky in Philadelphia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Hi, Isaac here! Not to be a jerk, but the Philadelphia region's beef jerky is mid.

Context: Growing up in New Mexico, I learned there's only one real type of beef jerky: carne seca, or thinly sliced dried meat seasoned with the state's finest flavors, including red and green chile.

The intrigue: My favorite is my grandfather's traditional method, passed down from his father, a sheepherder who lived off the land.

He would shave meat strips to the consistency of papier-mâché before salt-and-peppering them to preserve the meat.

He'd hang the strips up for days to dry over a string in the upstairs of his scorching hot South Valley home.

Flashback: There was always a fresh batch waiting whenever I'd spend a week at my grandparents.

The taste: Imagine the juiciness of a medium-rare steak in dried form — brittle, chewy and not rubbery

The bottom line: Shipping good stuff from back home gets expensive.