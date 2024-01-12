Scrambling for their playoff lives. Can the Eagles bounce back against Tampa Bay? Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The once-graceful Eagles have crash-landed into the playoffs.

Why it matters: Winning a playoff game after a historically bad end to the regular season would help soothe tensions for grumbling fans who want head coach Nick Sirianni fired.

State of play: A season after making the Super Bowl, Philly (11-6) is projected by oddsmakers to have a less than 5% chance to get back to the big game, per ESPN.

Driving the news: There's still hope for the Eagles, who open on the road Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team Philly already beat 25-11 this season.

Zoom in: The Eagles, once perched atop the NFL and NFC East, have lost five of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers won five of their last six to claim the NFC South with a 9-8 record.

They're led by QB Baker Mayfield, who is banged up but in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

The other side: Injuries are also a storyline for the Eagles, whether it's their bruised psyche or actual ailments plaguing QB Jalen Hurts and wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

They lost rookie safety Sydney Brown for the season after he tore his ACL last week.

Hurts, who injured his throwing hand, is likely to suit up against the Bucs.

And Sirianni is optimistic that both Brown and Smith will play.

The Eagles also welcome the return of star cornerback Darius "Big Play" Slay, who has been sidelined since Dec. 10 with a knee injury.

Yes, but: That hasn't soothed the anxiety of Eagles nation.

Asked for predictions on the game, one Axios reader wrote back: "We're doomed. Bet the Bucs."

The bottom line: The stakes are high, so "Fly, Eagles, Fly" — otherwise the offseason will consist of everyone asking, "Why, Eagles, Why?"