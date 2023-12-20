Share on email (opens in new window)

Vintage is in. Wear them with pride! Screenshots: The Eagles and Cowboys pro shops.

Dear Philly:

👋 Your resident Cowboys fan, Isaac here.

It's time to acknowledge the white elephant in the room: A trip to the 2024 Super Bowl likely runs through San Francisco this year.

The intrigue: The Birds and Boys both look incapable of beating the Niners at home in the playoffs.

San Fran walloped each by double digits this season.

The setup: The Birds have lost three straight games for the first time since 2021.

A week after pummeling Philly, the Cowboys looked like absolute frauds in a lopsided loss to Buffalo.

The big picture: The Eagles and Cowboys are both 10-4, have already clinched spots in the playoffs and are vying for the NFC East crown.

We understand that Birds fans tend to think the bottom is falling out after every loss.

Meanwhile, overhyped Cowboys fans love to pound their chests and declare themselves "America's Team" after every win.

Reality check: We've seen this movie before.

The Cowboys will invent a new way to lose in the playoffs, and the Birds have a better shot of getting to the NFC Championship.

Yes, but: It's still the season of giving, so I will leave you with some white elephant gift ideas:

Help Cowboys fans relive the Birds' glory days with the above good-looking hat from the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl win.

Perfect for every Eagles fan this holiday: a vintage Dallas hat boasting our status as five-time Super Bowl champs.

The bottom line: Our fan bases are gonna have a "Blue Christmas" just thinkin' about watching the Niners win it all this year.