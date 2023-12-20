Super Bowl swap: Exchange gifts with your NFC East rival
Dear Philly:
👋 Your resident Cowboys fan, Isaac here.
It's time to acknowledge the white elephant in the room: A trip to the 2024 Super Bowl likely runs through San Francisco this year.
The intrigue: The Birds and Boys both look incapable of beating the Niners at home in the playoffs.
- San Fran walloped each by double digits this season.
The setup: The Birds have lost three straight games for the first time since 2021.
- A week after pummeling Philly, the Cowboys looked like absolute frauds in a lopsided loss to Buffalo.
The big picture: The Eagles and Cowboys are both 10-4, have already clinched spots in the playoffs and are vying for the NFC East crown.
- We understand that Birds fans tend to think the bottom is falling out after every loss.
- Meanwhile, overhyped Cowboys fans love to pound their chests and declare themselves "America's Team" after every win.
Reality check: We've seen this movie before.
- The Cowboys will invent a new way to lose in the playoffs, and the Birds have a better shot of getting to the NFC Championship.
Yes, but: It's still the season of giving, so I will leave you with some white elephant gift ideas:
- Help Cowboys fans relive the Birds' glory days with the above good-looking hat from the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl win.
- Perfect for every Eagles fan this holiday: a vintage Dallas hat boasting our status as five-time Super Bowl champs.
The bottom line: Our fan bases are gonna have a "Blue Christmas" just thinkin' about watching the Niners win it all this year.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.