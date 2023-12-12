Philadelphia metro's restaurant worker wage growth on the decline
Restaurant workers' wage growth in the Philly region has fallen below even pre-pandemic rates, per a new report.
Why it matters: The restaurant industry throughout the state is still hungry for workers.
State of play: Those workers are riding a year-over-year wage growth of 5.8% in October, up from 4.9% in September.
Yes, but: That's way behind the region's peak wage growth of nearly 17% in September 2019.
- The data comes by way of Square's new third-quarter restaurant industry report and includes base wages, tips and overtime.
The big picture: Nationally, restaurant workers' wages grew 4.9% year over year in October.
- That slowed from peak growth of 10.5% in December 2021, when the average base wage was $12.60 and average hourly earnings were $15.85.
Be smart: Wage growth is best considered alongside inflation — if your wage grows 3% but so does inflation, your wage didn't grow at all.
- The inflation rate was 3.2% in October.
Zoom in: The number of total restaurant workers in Pennsylvania remained 1.2% below pre-pandemic levels as of October, per the National Restaurant Association.
- Restaurant owners are offering incentives like health insurance to attract and retain workers.
Meanwhile, some workers have turned to unions to win better benefits and raises.
Zoom out: Restaurants' costs are up due partly to inflation, while consumers are often loath to pay higher prices because they're also getting hit with higher costs on basically everything.
- Discretionary spending on dining out is often the first to go when times get a little tougher — and tips may be shrinking, especially amid a growing sense of "tipping fatigue."
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.