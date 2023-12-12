Dec 12, 2023 - Business

Philadelphia metro's restaurant worker wage growth on the decline

Data: Square; Note: Earnings include base wages, tips and overtime; Chart: Axios Visuals
Restaurant workers' wage growth in the Philly region has fallen below even pre-pandemic rates, per a new report.

Why it matters: The restaurant industry throughout the state is still hungry for workers.

State of play: Those workers are riding a year-over-year wage growth of 5.8% in October, up from 4.9% in September.

Yes, but: That's way behind the region's peak wage growth of nearly 17% in September 2019.

  • The data comes by way of Square's new third-quarter restaurant industry report and includes base wages, tips and overtime.

The big picture: Nationally, restaurant workers' wages grew 4.9% year over year in October.

  • That slowed from peak growth of 10.5% in December 2021, when the average base wage was $12.60 and average hourly earnings were $15.85.

Be smart: Wage growth is best considered alongside inflation — if your wage grows 3% but so does inflation, your wage didn't grow at all.

  • The inflation rate was 3.2% in October.

Zoom in: The number of total restaurant workers in Pennsylvania remained 1.2% below pre-pandemic levels as of October, per the National Restaurant Association.

  • Restaurant owners are offering incentives like health insurance to attract and retain workers.

Meanwhile, some workers have turned to unions to win better benefits and raises.

Zoom out: Restaurants' costs are up due partly to inflation, while consumers are often loath to pay higher prices because they're also getting hit with higher costs on basically everything.

  • Discretionary spending on dining out is often the first to go when times get a little tougher — and tips may be shrinking, especially amid a growing sense of "tipping fatigue."
