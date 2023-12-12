Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Square; Note: Earnings include base wages, tips and overtime; Chart: Axios Visuals

Restaurant workers' wage growth in the Philly region has fallen below even pre-pandemic rates, per a new report.

Why it matters: The restaurant industry throughout the state is still hungry for workers.

State of play: Those workers are riding a year-over-year wage growth of 5.8% in October, up from 4.9% in September.

Yes, but: That's way behind the region's peak wage growth of nearly 17% in September 2019.

The data comes by way of Square's new third-quarter restaurant industry report and includes base wages, tips and overtime.

The big picture: Nationally, restaurant workers' wages grew 4.9% year over year in October.

That slowed from peak growth of 10.5% in December 2021, when the average base wage was $12.60 and average hourly earnings were $15.85.

Be smart: Wage growth is best considered alongside inflation — if your wage grows 3% but so does inflation, your wage didn't grow at all.

The inflation rate was 3.2% in October.

Zoom in: The number of total restaurant workers in Pennsylvania remained 1.2% below pre-pandemic levels as of October, per the National Restaurant Association.

Restaurant owners are offering incentives like health insurance to attract and retain workers.

Meanwhile, some workers have turned to unions to win better benefits and raises.

Zoom out: Restaurants' costs are up due partly to inflation, while consumers are often loath to pay higher prices because they're also getting hit with higher costs on basically everything.