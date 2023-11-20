Philadelphia metro's walking habits on the decline

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: StreetLight Data; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Philadelphians aren't getting their steps in like they used to. Why it matters: Walking is good for us.

Individually, it confers many health benefits and is the OG form of zero-emissions traveling in the big-picture scheme of climate change.

Driving the news: The number of annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in the Philly metro dropped a staggering 32% between 2019 and 2022, per a new StreetLight Data report.

There were 300 annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in 2022, compared to 440 in 2019.

How it works: StreetLight measures travel behavior based on anonymized data from mobile devices, vehicle GPS systems and more.

For this analysis, one "walking trip" is any trip taken by foot that is more than 250 meters — about 820 feet — from start to finish.

The big picture: Nationally, the number of annual average daily walking trips dropped a whopping 36% in the contiguous U.S. between 2019 and 2022.

Zoom out: New York City topped StreetLight's list among the top 50 U.S. metros, at 390 per 1,000 people, followed by Orlando, Florida (350) and Las Vegas (320).

Portland, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; and Ogden, Utah, are all tied for last place, at just 220 trips per 1,000 people.

What they're saying: The pandemic had an "obvious impact," StreetLight says.