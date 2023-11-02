Re-examining Philadelphia's downtown recovery rankings

Data: University of Toronto; Note: Downtown defined as the central location with the highest concentration of employment in each metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

Philadelphia now ranks 39th out of more than 50 major U.S. cities in terms of post-pandemic downtown recovery, with a 67% recovery rate.

That's based on the number of downtown visitors from March through mid-June 2023, as compared with the same time period in 2019.

The big picture: Philly's rank changed from 44th following a methodology shift by University of Toronto researchers tracking how cities are emerging from the depths of the pandemic.

Most crucially, the researchers changed how they define "downtown." They used to define it by ZIP codes with the highest job density, but now do so by broader areas with the highest concentration of jobs.

They also shifted from using two location data sources to one (these analyses are based on anonymized mobile device location data) and looked at a slightly more current time frame compared with their last update.

What they're saying: School of Cities director and project leader Karen Chapple says the decision came after pushback from some cities and business associations.

"We've looked at cities' own definitions of downtown, but those boundaries are historic and don't reflect where the current buildings are, or they're political, or they've been drawn to match census boundaries," Chapple tells Axios. "So they have the same flaws as using ZIP codes."

"So we decided to go with job densities ... figuring that's what people really care about — these are the hearts of our regions and of our cities."

The bottom line: Ask 100 people to draw you a map of "downtown" Philly and you'll get 100 different maps.

That's the big challenge with analyses like this — but as long as they're grounded in decently sound logic and the approach is thoughtfully refined based on feedback, they're still insightful.

To that point: A recent Center City District report found that from April through June, Philadelphia's downtown foot traffic rebounded to 84% of what it was for the same period in 2019, per WHYY.