Police watchdog delays vote on compensation policy
Philadelphia's police watchdog agency halted a vote Tuesday on a policy that would rein in what commissioners can expense after some were accused of excessive billing.
Why it matters: The police watchdog's lawyer, Catherine Twigg, recently created the policy after two commissioners charged the Citizens Police Oversight Commission for activities not dictated for payment by city law.
- Twigg wrote the policy after an Axios analysis of invoices revealed that Commissioners Rosaura Thomas and Hassan Bennett accounted for nearly $11,000, or roughly 60%, of the nearly $18,000 that CPOC paid to nine commissioners over the year ending mid-June.
Driving the news: The commissioners tabled the proposed policy during Tuesday's meeting to allow themselves more time for review.
- Thomas and Bennett were the only commissioners who raised concerns about the policy.
- They were also the only ones who billed for trainings not covered by city law.
What they're saying: Thomas, who billed for non-CPOC events run by the NAACP and ACLU, felt she was being thrown "under the bus" by the new policy and said she'd oppose it when it comes back for a vote.
- Thomas believes that only city council can change city law dictating commissioners' compensation.
Details: The new edict, which clearly defines what's considered a meeting, allows commissioners to bill for "some" mandatory trainings, Twigg said. Plus, they can charge separately for executive sessions that aren't conducted immediately after a meeting.
- It also gives CPOC interim executive director Anthony Erace "or a designee" final approval of commissioners' invoices.
- Previously, commissioners had the final say over how much they were paid by the agency, and CPOC staff was powerless to veto invoices they believed were excessive.
Of note: CPOC officials didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.
