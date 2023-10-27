Philadelphia's police watchdog agency halted a vote Tuesday on a policy that would rein in what commissioners can expense after some were accused of excessive billing.

Why it matters: The police watchdog's lawyer, Catherine Twigg, recently created the policy after two commissioners charged the Citizens Police Oversight Commission for activities not dictated for payment by city law.

Twigg wrote the policy after an Axios analysis of invoices revealed that Commissioners Rosaura Thomas and Hassan Bennett accounted for nearly $11,000, or roughly 60%, of the nearly $18,000 that CPOC paid to nine commissioners over the year ending mid-June.

Driving the news: The commissioners tabled the proposed policy during Tuesday's meeting to allow themselves more time for review.

Thomas and Bennett were the only commissioners who raised concerns about the policy.

They were also the only ones who billed for trainings not covered by city law.

What they're saying: Thomas, who billed for non-CPOC events run by the NAACP and ACLU, felt she was being thrown "under the bus" by the new policy and said she'd oppose it when it comes back for a vote.

Thomas believes that only city council can change city law dictating commissioners' compensation.

Details: The new edict, which clearly defines what's considered a meeting, allows commissioners to bill for "some" mandatory trainings, Twigg said. Plus, they can charge separately for executive sessions that aren't conducted immediately after a meeting.

It also gives CPOC interim executive director Anthony Erace "or a designee" final approval of commissioners' invoices.

Previously, commissioners had the final say over how much they were paid by the agency, and CPOC staff was powerless to veto invoices they believed were excessive.

Of note: CPOC officials didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.