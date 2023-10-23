Philly Cider Week is back: How to celebrate
We propose a toast to Philly Cider Week.
What's happening: Bars and restaurants throughout Philly are hosting festivities through Oct. 29 for the annual event.
Here are a few can't-miss events to add to your calendar. They're pay as you go unless otherwise noted.
🍸 Wednesday: Sip specialty cider cocktails at Hale & True's taproom in Bella Vista, 6-9pm.
- Redcrest Kitchen, located next door, will offer a gluten-free fried chicken special.
🇫🇷 Thursday: It's a French cider takeover at the Good King Tavern and upstairs wine bar Le Caveau in South Philly.
- They'll serve ciders from Normandy, France, at the Good King.
- Le Caveau will feature four rare ciders as part of its weekly Night Class at 6pm. Cost: $65, reservation required, limited seats.
🎶 Friday: Philly Cidernalia will gather fellow cider fans at the Ruba Club in Northern Liberties to hear bands, including the Plastic Parents and Clark McLane Band, 6:30-11pm.
- Cost: $15+
🎉 Sunday: Philly Cider Week Finale Fall Street Fest is even larger this year. Enjoy live bluegrass, local vendors, food from local businesses, drinks from small cider producers and a tarot card reader.
- Noon to 6pm, 7th Street between South and Fitzwater in South Philly.
- Cost: $16-$150.
