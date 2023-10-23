Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We propose a toast to Philly Cider Week.

What's happening: Bars and restaurants throughout Philly are hosting festivities through Oct. 29 for the annual event.

Here are a few can't-miss events to add to your calendar. They're pay as you go unless otherwise noted.

🍸 Wednesday: Sip specialty cider cocktails at Hale & True's taproom in Bella Vista, 6-9pm.

Redcrest Kitchen, located next door, will offer a gluten-free fried chicken special.

🇫🇷 Thursday: It's a French cider takeover at the Good King Tavern and upstairs wine bar Le Caveau in South Philly.

They'll serve ciders from Normandy, France, at the Good King.

Le Caveau will feature four rare ciders as part of its weekly Night Class at 6pm. Cost: $65, reservation required, limited seats.

🎶 Friday: Philly Cidernalia will gather fellow cider fans at the Ruba Club in Northern Liberties to hear bands, including the Plastic Parents and Clark McLane Band, 6:30-11pm.

🎉 Sunday: Philly Cider Week Finale Fall Street Fest is even larger this year. Enjoy live bluegrass, local vendors, food from local businesses, drinks from small cider producers and a tarot card reader.