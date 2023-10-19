1 hour ago - Things to Do

Bad Bunny is coming to Philadelphia in 2024

Maxwell Millington
Bad Bunny performing at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Image

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will make a stop in Philly during his Most Wanted Tour next year.

What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's North American tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City and span 47 shows.

  • He will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on April 19.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

  • The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

🧠 Be smart: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

