Bad Bunny is coming to Philadelphia in 2024
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will make a stop in Philly during his Most Wanted Tour next year.
What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's North American tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City and span 47 shows.
- He will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on April 19.
Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
- The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
🧠 Be smart: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
