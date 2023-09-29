Most Philadelphia liquor stores reopen after looting

Most state-run liquor stores are reopening in Philadelphia with shorter hours after looting and unrest this week led to closures at all city locations.

Why it matters: Businesses big and small were already defending against an alarming rise in retail thefts as the city struggles to address public safety concerns across Philadelphia.

Driving the news: Most Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores began selling booze again Thursday, with limited hours — 11am to 6pm — to ensure the safety of employees and customers, state Liquor Control Board spokesperson Shawn Kelly tells Axios.

The state agency will evaluate operations each day, and hours and openings could vary at locations going into the weekend, according to Liquor Control Board spokesperson Elizabeth Brassell.

Yes, but: Break-ins continue to affect businesses, and some stores are staying closed or closing early as precautionary measures.

Nine state-run liquor stores will remain closed in Philly until further notice as some clean up and repair from the destruction.

Those include locations at 3250 N. Broad in North Philly, 5159 Lancaster Ave. in West Philly, in the Roosevelt Plaza in North Philly, and 3101 W. Girard Ave. in Brewerytown.

Catch up quick: Looting erupted at several locations in Center City, West Philadelphia and other parts of the city on Tuesday night after a judge tossed charges against former Philly police officer Mark Dial for the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry.

Many state-run liquor stores were ransacked, leading the Liquor Control Board to close all 48 state-run stores in the city on Wednesday.

Interim police commissioner John Stanford has said the unrest was carried out by criminal opportunists and was unrelated to the peaceful protests over the dismissal of charges against Dial, per the Inquirer.

The latest: The unrest continued early Thursday morning with at least six people arrested.

Several Northeast Philly businesses were broken into, including state-run liquor stores and a beauty supply shop, police say.

By the numbers: More than 50 people have been arrested so far over the thefts and burglaries this week, the vast majority of which were adults, per police.

What to watch: Several businesses throughout the city have been closing early due to the unrest.