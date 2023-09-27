Temple University appoints interim leader after JoAnne Epps death
Temple University has appointed a temporary president following the sudden death of acting president JoAnne Epps earlier this month.
Why it matters: This marks the North Philly university's third president this year as the school struggles to address public safety concerns around campus and falling enrollment.
What's happening: Temple's Board of Trustees appointed school chancellor Richard Englert Tuesday to temporarily lead the 33,600-student university.
- Englert is a long-time Temple insider whose career spans nearly a half-century and includes serving as president from 2016 to 2021.
Zoom in: Englert will remain in the role as the university continues the search for its 14th president, which kicked off earlier this month.
Catch up quick: Epps died after falling ill during a campus event this month.
- She was the first African American woman president in the school's nearly 140-year history.
- Epps took over in April following the unexpected resignation of president Jason Wingard.
Of note: Temple ranked 89th among national universities in the recent U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges report.
What to watch: Temple expects to select its next president in the spring, board of trustees chairperson Mitchell Morgan said in a news release.
