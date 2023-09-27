1 hour ago - News

Temple University appoints interim leader after JoAnne Epps death

Richard Englert returns to his role as president of Temple University, at least for a while. Courtesy of Temple University

Temple University has appointed a temporary president following the sudden death of acting president JoAnne Epps earlier this month.

Why it matters: This marks the North Philly university's third president this year as the school struggles to address public safety concerns around campus and falling enrollment.

What's happening: Temple's Board of Trustees appointed school chancellor Richard Englert Tuesday to temporarily lead the 33,600-student university.

  • Englert is a long-time Temple insider whose career spans nearly a half-century and includes serving as president from 2016 to 2021.

Zoom in: Englert will remain in the role as the university continues the search for its 14th president, which kicked off earlier this month.

Catch up quick: Epps died after falling ill during a campus event this month.

Of note: Temple ranked 89th among national universities in the recent U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges report.

What to watch: Temple expects to select its next president in the spring, board of trustees chairperson Mitchell Morgan said in a news release.

