The dangerous work of Philadelphia's anti-violence patrols

Philadelphia violence interrupters say they're beefing up security measures after volunteers were threatened during a peace walk in Kensington.

Why it matters: The patrols are organized to help de-escalate conflict in some of Philly's most dangerous neighborhoods, but the organizers say the recent targeted threat makes it harder for them to recruit volunteers.

Driving the news: Grassroots anti-violence groups Stop Killing Us and Philly Truce have asked for more police officer escorts after the incident on Sept. 17.

Catch up fast: A police escort noticed a masked man on a bicycle trailing the group of anti-violence volunteers while they patrolled Kensington more than a week ago, Jamal Johnson, founder of Stop Killing Us, tells Axios.

The masked individual rode around in circles for a while before approaching Johnson and another volunteer around 1am, near their base camp at the corner of A Street and Indiana Avenue.

He shouted that volunteers needed to immediately leave the block otherwise "they were going to pull up and clear us out," Johnson said.

Johnson told Axios that he filed a police report the next day, believing that volunteers risked becoming victims of a drive-by shooting.

The big picture: The coordinated walks, which are a part of "Operation Hug the Block," began last month as a way for activists to prevent and raise awareness of gun violence in Philadelphia. They plan to continue the patrols until the November election.

"We want to send a message to politicians. There's still a lot of carnage and crime going on out there," Johnson said.

By the numbers: While the city eclipsed 500 killings each of the last two years, homicides are down nearly 20% this year.

How it works: Organizers patrol dozens of the city's most violent blocks, many of which are afflicted by gangs and organized drug trafficking, between 10pm and 4am.

They set up a pop-up base camp in the neighborhood while volunteers patrol surrounding streets, using bullhorns to get their message out to residents. They also paper the block with fliers.

Philly Truce co-founders Mazzie Casher and Steven Pickens tell Axios they view their measures as "visible deterrence" and a "low-cost supplement" to an understaffed police department.

What they're saying: City council members denounced the recent threats in a statement and pledged to join organizers during an upcoming peace patrol.

"Our commitment to anti-violence must extend beyond words," they said.

A police department spokesperson confirmed to Axios that they're working to identify a suspect in the recent incident.

What we're watching: The volunteer groups say they want to see the city implement a program that would put groups of full-time civilian patrollers in several neighborhoods.