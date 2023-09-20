45 mins ago - News

Meet Philadelphia's youth poet laureate Oyewumi Oyeniyi

Isaac Avilucea
Philadelphia youth poet laureate Oyewumi Oyeniyi

Philadelphia youth poet laureate Oyewumi Oyeniyi. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Boncek/City of Philadelphia

Oyewumi Oyeniyi's name means royalty in the West African language of Yoruba — and now she's basically royalty in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: The 17-year-old senior at Cristo Rey High School fittingly wore a tiara when she was introduced this week as the city's youth poet laureate.

  • She follows in the footsteps of one of her mentors, former poet laureate Trapeta Mayson.

Why it matters: Oyeniyi is now a cultural ambassador and the voice of Philadelphia youth in a yearlong role where she'll work with the Free Library of Philadelphia to create community programming.

  • Plus, she'll get a scholarship, per WHYY.

Flashback: Oyeniyi, who began writing poetry at a young age, views the genre as a creative outlet that helps generate ideas for solving many systemic problems faced by Philadelphians.

What they're saying: Born in New York, Oyeniyi grew up in Philadelphia. She says poetry helped her sort through a tough upbringing.

  • "When sirens are your lullaby, when your parents are fighting, when kids are getting thrown out of the house, I can sit down, read, write a poem, breathe," she told the Inquirer.
  • Mayson told WHYY that Oyeniyi stood out as a student in one of her poetry workshops, calling her writing "exquisite."

The intrigue: Oyeniyi shared some of her prose during a ceremony announcing her crowning achievement, including an introspective letter that she wrote to herself, per WHYY.

  • Do not cry
  • Your vulnerability is a weakness
  • Do not be shy
  • You are unbreakable
  • Do not show fear
  • Protection is something you give not receive.
