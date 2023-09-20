Share on email (opens in new window)

Oyewumi Oyeniyi's name means royalty in the West African language of Yoruba — and now she's basically royalty in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: The 17-year-old senior at Cristo Rey High School fittingly wore a tiara when she was introduced this week as the city's youth poet laureate.

She follows in the footsteps of one of her mentors, former poet laureate Trapeta Mayson.

Why it matters: Oyeniyi is now a cultural ambassador and the voice of Philadelphia youth in a yearlong role where she'll work with the Free Library of Philadelphia to create community programming.

Plus, she'll get a scholarship, per WHYY.

Flashback: Oyeniyi, who began writing poetry at a young age, views the genre as a creative outlet that helps generate ideas for solving many systemic problems faced by Philadelphians.

What they're saying: Born in New York, Oyeniyi grew up in Philadelphia. She says poetry helped her sort through a tough upbringing.

"When sirens are your lullaby, when your parents are fighting, when kids are getting thrown out of the house, I can sit down, read, write a poem, breathe," she told the Inquirer.

Mayson told WHYY that Oyeniyi stood out as a student in one of her poetry workshops, calling her writing "exquisite."

The intrigue: Oyeniyi shared some of her prose during a ceremony announcing her crowning achievement, including an introspective letter that she wrote to herself, per WHYY.