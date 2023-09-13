Globe-trekking puppet Little Amal visits Philadelphia

Little Amal visits us after stopping by Boston! Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Little Amal is getting the Philly treatment.

Driving the news: The giant, globe-trekking puppet — which has become a symbol of human rights — is being feted by many organizations and local leaders during her first stop Wednesday at Columbus Park as the city rolls out the red carpet for her two-day stay.

The puppet, which depicts a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is also stopping by the City Hall courtyard tonight before making her final rounds Thursday morning at the One Art Community Center.

Context: Amal, which means "hope" in Arabic, was inspired by a character in the immersive play "The Jungle," Axios' Madalyn Mendoza writes.

The intrigue: Her international journey began July 2021 in her hometown of Aleppo, Syria.

Since then, she's visited 90 cities and has been greeted by Pope Francis, Whoopi Goldberg and Jude Law, among others.

Of note: She began the first leg of her American trip in Boston, and she'll end in San Diego on Nov. 5.

How it works: It takes four people to operate the 12-foot puppet, who can still navigate through large crowds despite her stature, per the Inquirer.

What they're saying: The 6,000-mile journey across the U.S. is meant as a celebration of "art, hope and shared humanity that aims to unite communities and refocus attention on the urgent needs of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers," organizers said in a statement.