Data: Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Chart: Axios Visuals

Most of the nation's 10 largest cities had significant jumps in hate crimes last year — and Philly was near the top of the list, according to a new report.

Why it matters: It was the second straight year of increases in the big cities' overall average number of hate crimes — typically defined as violence stemming from victims' race, color, sexuality, religion or national origin, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

Driving the news: The report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, reflects a 22-year trend of increasing hate crimes nationwide, amid a rise in white nationalism and soaring numbers of attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic.