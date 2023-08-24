Share on email (opens in new window)

Philadelphia's Landlord and Tenant Office is back in the business of conducting evictions — but under new safety guidelines.

Why it matters: The office had been forced to halt evictions after three of its officers were involved in shootings during lockouts.

Catch up quick: City court officials ordered Marisa Shuter, who leads the landlord-tenant office, to stop evictions in July.

Background: The office is for-profit, headed by a court-appointed private attorney who deputizes private contractors to conduct evictions.

The office gets to collect eviction fees from landlords.

What's happening: Shuter's office has put in place new protocols to increase safety for both tenants and its officers, per a statement.

Evictions resumed Tuesday.

Details: The office will now post eviction dates and times on the court's docket and share them a week in advance with pro-tenant groups. Other new guidelines include:

Two officers must now perform evictions, at least one of which must have received training for certified state constables.

Those with experience serving as state constables will be sworn to service with the office.

Landlords must submit an affidavit to the office prior to evictions disclosing any known issues with tenants.

Plus: The office will hike eviction fees from $145 to $350 to pay for staffing, training and other expenses.

What they're saying: "Surprise lockouts are a recipe for disaster, and providing direct notification of the date and time of a lockout is a commonsense reform," said Councilmember Kendra Brooks in a social media post.

Context: Shuter's office or the sheriff's office can serve notices and perform evictions in a city that was averaging 20,000 a year pre-pandemic.

The intrigue: Housing advocates and some lawmakers have called for reforming or abolishing the landlord-tenant office because of concerns about its oversight and transparency.

Meanwhile, some landlords back the office because it's cheaper and faster than using the sheriff.

The other side: Mike Neilon, a spokesperson for the landlord-tenant office, declined to comment.