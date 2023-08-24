Troubled for-profit office resumes evictions in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's Landlord and Tenant Office is back in the business of conducting evictions — but under new safety guidelines.
Why it matters: The office had been forced to halt evictions after three of its officers were involved in shootings during lockouts.
Catch up quick: City court officials ordered Marisa Shuter, who leads the landlord-tenant office, to stop evictions in July.
- That came hours after one of her officers shot a woman during a lockout in Kensington.
- Another officer shot someone in the head during an eviction in March, police said, and a dog was fired at in June.
Background: The office is for-profit, headed by a court-appointed private attorney who deputizes private contractors to conduct evictions.
- The office gets to collect eviction fees from landlords.
What's happening: Shuter's office has put in place new protocols to increase safety for both tenants and its officers, per a statement.
- Evictions resumed Tuesday.
Details: The office will now post eviction dates and times on the court's docket and share them a week in advance with pro-tenant groups. Other new guidelines include:
- Two officers must now perform evictions, at least one of which must have received training for certified state constables.
- Those with experience serving as state constables will be sworn to service with the office.
- Landlords must submit an affidavit to the office prior to evictions disclosing any known issues with tenants.
Plus: The office will hike eviction fees from $145 to $350 to pay for staffing, training and other expenses.
What they're saying: "Surprise lockouts are a recipe for disaster, and providing direct notification of the date and time of a lockout is a commonsense reform," said Councilmember Kendra Brooks in a social media post.
Context: Shuter's office or the sheriff's office can serve notices and perform evictions in a city that was averaging 20,000 a year pre-pandemic.
The intrigue: Housing advocates and some lawmakers have called for reforming or abolishing the landlord-tenant office because of concerns about its oversight and transparency.
- Meanwhile, some landlords back the office because it's cheaper and faster than using the sheriff.
The other side: Mike Neilon, a spokesperson for the landlord-tenant office, declined to comment.
- A spokesperson for the city courts did not respond to questions from Axios.
