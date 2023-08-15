What's worrying Pennsylvanians looking to retire
Some Pennsylvanians considering retirement say they're confident in the financial future of their post-working lives, but others have serious doubts.
The big picture: Many Americans say they're unprepared for retirement, unsure how to plan, and don't know if they even want to fully give up work, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.
Why it matters: More workers these days plan to rely on private savings to retire rather than traditional pensions with guaranteed incomes, writes Axios' Felix Salmon.
Plus: More than half the workforce now works for an employer who doesn't offer a retirement plan.
By the numbers: One in five Americans say they don't think they'll ever retire, per the poll.
- 36% of those 55 and older say they'll be able to retire at the time they expected.
- 30% of people still in the workforce plan to use a pension, compared with 54% of retirees who say they're using pension money.
Zoom in: Many in the Philadelphia region who responded to our recent survey told us they felt positive about retirement due to investments, pensions or 401(k)s from work, and budgeting.
- Yes, but: Others worried they can't afford to retire or expressed concerns over a lack of cash flow once they quit.
What they're saying: John D., who lives in the Philly suburbs, tells Axios he retired in early 2021 using savings, Social Security, dividends, and annuities.
- "It took us a while to decide where and how we want to live next, but even though it is more expensive than in our past, we have enough unless life is just very unlucky," he said.
