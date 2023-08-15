What's worrying Pennsylvanians looking to retire

Some Pennsylvanians considering retirement say they're confident in the financial future of their post-working lives, but others have serious doubts.

The big picture: Many Americans say they're unprepared for retirement, unsure how to plan, and don't know if they even want to fully give up work, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: More workers these days plan to rely on private savings to retire rather than traditional pensions with guaranteed incomes, writes Axios' Felix Salmon.

Plus: More than half the workforce now works for an employer who doesn't offer a retirement plan.

By the numbers: One in five Americans say they don't think they'll ever retire, per the poll.

36% of those 55 and older say they'll be able to retire at the time they expected.

30% of people still in the workforce plan to use a pension, compared with 54% of retirees who say they're using pension money.

Zoom in: Many in the Philadelphia region who responded to our recent survey told us they felt positive about retirement due to investments, pensions or 401(k)s from work, and budgeting.

Yes, but: Others worried they can't afford to retire or expressed concerns over a lack of cash flow once they quit.

What they're saying: John D., who lives in the Philly suburbs, tells Axios he retired in early 2021 using savings, Social Security, dividends, and annuities.