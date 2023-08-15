Messi mania comes to Philadelphia

Lionel Messi in the Inter Miami matchup against Charlotte FC last week. Photo: Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Messi mania has arrived in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: The unlikely path that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami took to get to the semifinals of the League Cup has only ratched up excitement for Tuesday's 7pm match against the Union at Subaru Park, with tickets having sold out in minutes.

They're now going for exorbitant prices on the resale market.

By the numbers: A standing-room-only seat will set you back at least $269, per StubHub.

Many tickets are selling for several thousands, with the most expensive that Axios saw listed at $16,650 for front-row seats near the field.

Yes, but: Union manager Jim Curtin implored fans not to sell their seats to Messi lovers, so that his team maintains the homefield edge against one of the world's biggest soccer stars.

What they're saying: "I do believe this is probably the biggest event we've ever had in this stadium," Curtin told the Inquirer. "Please don't sell your tickets, no matter how much money they're offering for them."