Philly's slow roads may save lives

Data: Streetlight Data; Note: Top 30 cities by population from 2020 U.S. Census; Chart: Axios Visuals

Philly drivers tend to drive slower than the national average on major pedestrian roadways, making our streets potentially less dangerous for pedestrians.

57.5% of Philly's major pedestrian roadways have average vehicle speeds under 25 mph, compared to the national average of 36%.

Why it matters: Pedestrians are more likely to be killed in a collision the faster a car is traveling.

Driving the news: The finding is based on a report from StreetLight Data, which tracks mobility trends using anonymized cellphone data and other sources.

The group created a "Safe Speed Index," looking at how fast vehicles are actually going and the impact on pedestrian safety.

The biggest danger zone? Fast-moving roads alongside busy retail and service areas with lots of foot traffic.

In urban areas, such arterial roadways make up about 15% of all roads but account for 67% of pedestrian deaths, per StreetLight Data.

The big picture: At least 7,508 pedestrians were struck and killed by cars in the United States in 2022 — the most in 41 years, per a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Nationwide pedestrian fatalities have skyrocketed 77% since 2010, compared to 25% for all other traffic-related deaths, the report also found.

By the numbers: Pennsylvania had 183 pedestrian fatalities involving a motor vehicle last year, up by less than 1% compared to 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's database.

Zoom in: Philly logged 29 pedestrian deaths involving a motor vehicle as of July 24, which is down 17% compared to the same time in 2022, police spokesperson Miguel Torres tells Axios.

Last year, Philadelphia had a total of 126 fatal crashes and 59 pedestrian fatalities involving a motor vehicle.

Of note: In Philly, 80% of all traffic fatalities and serious injuries occur on just 12% of streets, which the city calls the High Injury Network.

Between the lines: Pedestrians are twice as likely to be killed in a collision when a car is traveling at 30 mph compared to 20 mph, and over five times more likely when the car is driving 40 mph, according to data from the AAA Foundation.

Most pedestrian deaths occur at night.

What they're saying: Nick Zuwiala-Rogers, transportation program director for nonprofit Clean Air Council, tells Axios the city has several pedestrian safety issues despite the high number of 25-mph roads, which he said was largely due to the old age of the city streets.