35 mins ago - Things to Do

Tinseltown is coming to South Philly's FDR Park this winter

Mike D'Onofrio

It was Christmas in July on Tuesday when Santa Claus came to town. Photo courtesy of Comcast Spectacor

A skydiving Santa Claus came to town Tuesday bringing tidings of a new holiday event this winter.

Driving the news: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens Nov. 17 at FDR Park in South Philly.

  • Comcast Spectacor puts on the annual event, which was held in Oaks the last two years.

Details: The experience includes holiday lights (more than 1.2 million light bulbs), displays and larger-than-life sculptures.

What to watch: More information about the event will be released before tickets go on sale Sept. 22.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more