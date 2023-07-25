Tinseltown is coming to South Philly's FDR Park this winter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It was Christmas in July on Tuesday when Santa Claus came to town. Photo courtesy of Comcast Spectacor

A skydiving Santa Claus came to town Tuesday bringing tidings of a new holiday event this winter.

Driving the news: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens Nov. 17 at FDR Park in South Philly.

Comcast Spectacor puts on the annual event, which was held in Oaks the last two years.

Details: The experience includes holiday lights (more than 1.2 million light bulbs), displays and larger-than-life sculptures.

Plus: Visitors can check out the ice slide, ice skate on a new ice trail, take photos with Santa, and shop at a marketplace.

What to watch: More information about the event will be released before tickets go on sale Sept. 22.