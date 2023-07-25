35 mins ago - Things to Do
Tinseltown is coming to South Philly's FDR Park this winter
A skydiving Santa Claus came to town Tuesday bringing tidings of a new holiday event this winter.
Driving the news: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens Nov. 17 at FDR Park in South Philly.
- Comcast Spectacor puts on the annual event, which was held in Oaks the last two years.
Details: The experience includes holiday lights (more than 1.2 million light bulbs), displays and larger-than-life sculptures.
- Plus: Visitors can check out the ice slide, ice skate on a new ice trail, take photos with Santa, and shop at a marketplace.
What to watch: More information about the event will be released before tickets go on sale Sept. 22.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.