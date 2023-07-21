2 hours ago - Sports

Philadelphia to welcome Wrexham AFC next week

Isaac Avilucea

Now's your chance to watch Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham team. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are bringing Wrexham AFC across the pond next week to take on the Philadelphia Union's affiliate team.

Why it matters: Tickets are still available to see the National League champions from the popular show "Welcome to Wrexham."

Driving the news: The Philadelphia Union II will take on the Welsh team in a friendly match on July 28 at 7:30pm at Subaru Park in Chester.

Zoom in: Philly is the fourth and final stop on Wrexham’s four-match American tour this summer.

What's next: Wrexham kick off their new season in the English Football League in August.

