Map du jour: Philly mileage by car, foot, bike or transit
The average household in the Philadelphia metro area clocked more than 24,800 miles via car, bike, foot or transit last year, per a recent study from the Brookings Institution.
Why it matters: Reducing trip distances can improve the environment, health outcomes and save people money.
Driving the news: The study explored household travel data for the 110 largest U.S. metro areas to measure how close people are to where they work, eat, play, shop, and more, Axios Generate's Ben German writes.
The big picture: The average U.S. household traveled nearly 30,000 miles a year.
- In metro areas such as Philadelphia, people could reduce their “personal miles traveled” by 40% to 50% by living closer to urban, economic and cultural hubs, the researchers found.
By the numbers: Philly-area households within 3 miles of five “activity centers” drive nearly 15,500 fewer miles per year than those who live 7 or more miles from such hubs.
- Those fewer miles could save a household as much as $1,402 a year in travel expenses, per the study.
