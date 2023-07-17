Spending on kids' birthday bashes is over-the-top
Wanna be a rockstar parent?
Here's an idea: Send an emissary to wrangle Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
- Next, commission Jesus to raise John Lennon and George Harrison from the dead. Have the reunited Beatles play a live set in your backyard. For your child's next birthday party.
Oh, and livestream the entire thing!
Driving the news: Half-kidding, as that's only a somewhat exaggerated version of what Philly-area parents are doing when throwing their kids outrageous birthday bashes, per the Inquirer.
The intrigue: These blowouts cost parents up to $4,500 to rent out venues such as indoor playgrounds and splurge on custom decoration, cakes, onesies, hats, invitations and fancy catered spreads.
The big picture: Parents cited "mom guilt," exacerbated by the pandemic shutdowns that derailed countless celebrations.
- The glare of social media intensifies the pressure parents feel to run in this rugrat race.
💭 Isaac's quick take: Look, I don't believe that old saying, "spare the rod, spoil the child." But in spoiling the child, one day you'll be expected to spare no expense.
- You're setting up impressionable young kiddos to develop entitlement complexes!
Threat level: When the next birthday rolls around, who are you gonna find to top the resurrected Beatles and Jesus?
