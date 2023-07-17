Spending on kids' birthday bashes is over-the-top

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wanna be a rockstar parent?

Here's an idea: Send an emissary to wrangle Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Next, commission Jesus to raise John Lennon and George Harrison from the dead. Have the reunited Beatles play a live set in your backyard. For your child's next birthday party.

Oh, and livestream the entire thing!

Driving the news: Half-kidding, as that's only a somewhat exaggerated version of what Philly-area parents are doing when throwing their kids outrageous birthday bashes, per the Inquirer.

The intrigue: These blowouts cost parents up to $4,500 to rent out venues such as indoor playgrounds and splurge on custom decoration, cakes, onesies, hats, invitations and fancy catered spreads.

The big picture: Parents cited "mom guilt," exacerbated by the pandemic shutdowns that derailed countless celebrations.

The glare of social media intensifies the pressure parents feel to run in this rugrat race.

💭 Isaac's quick take: Look, I don't believe that old saying, "spare the rod, spoil the child." But in spoiling the child, one day you'll be expected to spare no expense.

You're setting up impressionable young kiddos to develop entitlement complexes!

Threat level: When the next birthday rolls around, who are you gonna find to top the resurrected Beatles and Jesus?