21 mins ago - Culture

Spending on kids' birthday bashes is over-the-top

Isaac Avilucea
Illustration of a shocked eagle looking at a phone, reading a message bubble that has flame emojis.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Wanna be a rockstar parent?

Here's an idea: Send an emissary to wrangle Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

  • Next, commission Jesus to raise John Lennon and George Harrison from the dead. Have the reunited Beatles play a live set in your backyard. For your child's next birthday party.

Oh, and livestream the entire thing!

Driving the news: Half-kidding, as that's only a somewhat exaggerated version of what Philly-area parents are doing when throwing their kids outrageous birthday bashes, per the Inquirer.

The intrigue: These blowouts cost parents up to $4,500 to rent out venues such as indoor playgrounds and splurge on custom decoration, cakes, onesies, hats, invitations and fancy catered spreads.

The big picture: Parents cited "mom guilt," exacerbated by the pandemic shutdowns that derailed countless celebrations.

  • The glare of social media intensifies the pressure parents feel to run in this rugrat race.

💭 Isaac's quick take: Look, I don't believe that old saying, "spare the rod, spoil the child." But in spoiling the child, one day you'll be expected to spare no expense.

  • You're setting up impressionable young kiddos to develop entitlement complexes!

Threat level: When the next birthday rolls around, who are you gonna find to top the resurrected Beatles and Jesus?

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more