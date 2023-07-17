Two weeks after one of Philadelphia's deadliest mass shootings, the city's presumptive next mayor is still silent about the tragedy.

Driving the news: Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker hasn't publicly addressed the July 3 shooting in Kingsessing that left five people dead.

Why it matters: Elected officials — and those seeking office — are often measured by how they respond in a crisis.

Catch up quick: The Kingsessing suspect is charged with murder and other criminal counts. Police allege he donned a ski mask and bulletproof vest before shooting indiscriminately at people and vehicles in the neighborhood — 44 hours after gunning down a man inside his home on the same block.

The youngest fatality was 15. The eldest was 59. A mother and her 2-year-old twins were among the survivors.

The Kenney administration has since brought suit against two ghost-gun providers.

Zoom out: Many leaders in and outside the community, including President Biden, acknowledged the shooting during public appearances.

Meanwhile, Parker didn't issue any public statement through her campaign or on Twitter following the tragedy and declined through a spokesperson to discuss it with Axios.

Her spokesperson wouldn't tell us why she isn't talking about the shooting, or the mistake the police department made leading up to the suspect's arrest.

Between the lines: Parker's opponent, Republican David Oh, also didn't address the shooting publicly.

Reached by Axios last week, he said he lives blocks from the scene.

He called it a stark reminder that Philadelphians are fed up with violent crime, and the city isn't doing enough to combat it. "Sadly, we've become so used to that news," he said.

What they're saying: Silence can be a safer political bet. In speaking up, candidates risk being perceived by voters as interfering with the Kenney administration, or as seeking political gain from a human tragedy, longtime Philly political analyst Mustafa Rashed tells Axios.

Plus, public officials can inflame tensions if they say the wrong thing.

Rashed pointed to Mayor Jim Kenney: After last year's Fourth of July shooting, Kenney said he no longer wanted to be mayor.

The remark sparked calls for Kenney's resignation and repeated questions about his commitment to Philadelphians.

What we're watching: Whether Parker breaks her silence after the probe of the police department's response is completed.