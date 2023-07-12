It's Beyoncé Day: Philly facts about Queen Bey
Bey's back. Here's some fast facts about the world's biggest pop star, in Philly.
🎼 She's a "Survivor."
Philly's a tough crowd, and no one is immune from their irascible antics, not even Queen B.
In 2001, fans rained down boos while Destiny's Child performed during halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Sixers and Lakers.
- It probably didn't help that the Sixers were down big. Beyoncé responded by raising her microphone to the crowd, "as if to give them the middle finger," Philly Mag reported.
- The singers were so shook by the crowd that they cried in the basement afterward.
Yes, but: Bey didn't hold that against Philly. She's repeatedly returned to perform, bought birthday cakes from a local bakery, and even sampled some of our finest artists.
⭐ She shares the stage.
The disco-ball cowboy hat that Bey wore when announcing her latest tour was created by Philadelphia designer Abby Misbin, who owns Trending by Abby.
- Misbin told the Inquirer she was floored when one of the queen's stylists reached out to her about buying a hat, which sells for about $285.
- Business has surged since the shop was featured on "Good Morning America." "All customers deserve Beyoncé quality," she told the Inquirer.
💪 She puts in the work.
Singing, dancing, acting, Bey is a triple threat worth nearly a half-billion dollars, rivaling the wealth amassed by rapper husband Jay-Z.
- Before she was rich and famous, at her father's urging, a young Bey built up stamina by running a mile while singing at the same time.
The bottom line: It's now why she runs the world.
