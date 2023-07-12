It's Beyoncé Day: Philly facts about Queen Bey

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Let her upgrade ya! Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Bey's back. Here's some fast facts about the world's biggest pop star, in Philly.

🎼 She's a "Survivor."

Philly's a tough crowd, and no one is immune from their irascible antics, not even Queen B.

In 2001, fans rained down boos while Destiny's Child performed during halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Sixers and Lakers.

It probably didn't help that the Sixers were down big. Beyoncé responded by raising her microphone to the crowd, "as if to give them the middle finger," Philly Mag reported.

The singers were so shook by the crowd that they cried in the basement afterward.

Yes, but: Bey didn't hold that against Philly. She's repeatedly returned to perform, bought birthday cakes from a local bakery, and even sampled some of our finest artists.

⭐ She shares the stage.

The disco-ball cowboy hat that Bey wore when announcing her latest tour was created by Philadelphia designer Abby Misbin, who owns Trending by Abby.

Misbin told the Inquirer she was floored when one of the queen's stylists reached out to her about buying a hat, which sells for about $285.

Business has surged since the shop was featured on "Good Morning America." "All customers deserve Beyoncé quality," she told the Inquirer.

💪 She puts in the work.

Singing, dancing, acting, Bey is a triple threat worth nearly a half-billion dollars, rivaling the wealth amassed by rapper husband Jay-Z.

Before she was rich and famous, at her father's urging, a young Bey built up stamina by running a mile while singing at the same time.

The bottom line: It's now why she runs the world.