3 hours ago - Things to Do

It's Beyoncé Day: Philly facts about Queen Bey

Isaac Avilucea
Beyoncé performing during her "Renaissance World Tour."

Let her upgrade ya! Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Bey's back. Here's some fast facts about the world's biggest pop star, in Philly.

🎼 She's a "Survivor."

Philly's a tough crowd, and no one is immune from their irascible antics, not even Queen B.

In 2001, fans rained down boos while Destiny's Child performed during halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Sixers and Lakers.

  • It probably didn't help that the Sixers were down big. Beyoncé responded by raising her microphone to the crowd, "as if to give them the middle finger," Philly Mag reported.
  • The singers were so shook by the crowd that they cried in the basement afterward.

Yes, but: Bey didn't hold that against Philly. She's repeatedly returned to perform, bought birthday cakes from a local bakery, and even sampled some of our finest artists.

She shares the stage.

The disco-ball cowboy hat that Bey wore when announcing her latest tour was created by Philadelphia designer Abby Misbin, who owns Trending by Abby.

  • Misbin told the Inquirer she was floored when one of the queen's stylists reached out to her about buying a hat, which sells for about $285.
  • Business has surged since the shop was featured on "Good Morning America." "All customers deserve Beyoncé quality," she told the Inquirer.
💪 She puts in the work.

Singing, dancing, acting, Bey is a triple threat worth nearly a half-billion dollars, rivaling the wealth amassed by rapper husband Jay-Z.

  • Before she was rich and famous, at her father's urging, a young Bey built up stamina by running a mile while singing at the same time.

The bottom line: It's now why she runs the world.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more