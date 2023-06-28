Philly already puts the "free" in freedom.

Yes, but: If you're looking for something more exclusive to celebrate America's birthday, and you don't mind shelling out a few Founding Fathers, these events might be up your alley:

🎆 Sesame Place is throwing a July 4th Fest that starts Wednesday and runs through Independence Day. They'll have a fireworks display on July 4th at 9pm, where you can peep from different viewing areas throughout the amusement park.

Plus, crush some sweets with your favorite furry characters and snap a photo with Patriotic Elmo at a ticketed event before the big show. Tickets: $43 for general admission, plus $30 for sweet treats.

📜 They're the hottest $1 tickets in town. Brush up on your American history by visiting Independence Hall.

You must reserve your tickets ahead of your visit by calling 1-877-444-6777 or booking online. There are still spots available this week and July 1-2.

🚢 All aboard! You have a couple of chances to check out a dazzling fireworks display from the deck of the Battleship New Jersey while sipping on your favorite libations. There's a show July 1 or on Independence Day.

A $100 donation gets you the enviable view from the admiral's and captain's deck. Or if you're ballin' on a budget, you can enjoy the show, concessions, music and a full bar from the main deck for $10.

🧘 The pyrotechnic pose? Enjoy a night of rooftop yoga and fireworks from 7-10pm at the Falls Center.