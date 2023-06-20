7 hours ago - News
Reader responses: Grandpa nicknames
We enjoyed hearing what readers called their grandfathers in the run up to Father’s Day last week.
Here are some of our favorite responses:
Jan B.: Grampie! Always has been and always will be 😊
Frank P: I am G’pop! In 2011 I became a grandfather. It has been glorious!
Aarthi U.: My kids say Dadu for paternal and Nanji, shortened from nana, for maternal.
Richard R: Have 9 grandkids. I’m Grandpa to five, Pops to two & Gramps to two.
- The younger ones in each of my 3 kids’ families follow the lead of their oldest sibling who picked the name they liked when they were 2 or 3 years old!
Jude K.: My husband is Nonu just like his dad was called. I’m called Khaleesi by my granddaughter — and yes, I am the mother of dragons.
