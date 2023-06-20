Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We enjoyed hearing what readers called their grandfathers in the run up to Father’s Day last week.

Here are some of our favorite responses:

Jan B.: Grampie! Always has been and always will be 😊

Frank P: I am G’pop! In 2011 I became a grandfather. It has been glorious!

Aarthi U.: My kids say Dadu for paternal and Nanji, shortened from nana, for maternal.

Richard R: Have 9 grandkids. I’m Grandpa to five, Pops to two & Gramps to two.

The younger ones in each of my 3 kids’ families follow the lead of their oldest sibling who picked the name they liked when they were 2 or 3 years old!

Jude K.: My husband is Nonu just like his dad was called. I’m called Khaleesi by my granddaughter — and yes, I am the mother of dragons.