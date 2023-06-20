Data: BLS; Credit: Axios Visuals

We’ve all felt the pressure on our pocketbooks over the last year with rising prices, and now we have numbers to back it up.

State of play: The consumer price index (CPI) in the Philly metro was up 4.7% in April compared to the same time last year, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Worth noting: The measure in the region was slightly below the national increase of 4.9% during the same period.

The big picture: CPI has declined from a high of 8.8% in the region in July 2022.