$1,500 in rent gets you 631 square feet in Philly
A 631-square-foot apartment is what you can expect in Philly for a monthly rent of $1,500, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.
- That ranks Philly 77th out of the 100 large cities analyzed.
- Plus: It’s well below the national average of 782 square feet.
Zoom out: Wichita, Kansas, gives you the best bang for your buck, where you can get a 1,463-square-foot apartment.
- Last among large cities is — wait for it — Manhattan, where $1,500 a month gets you a measly 243 square feet of living space.
The bottom line: It’s cheaper to buy than rent in Philly, unlike in the vast majority of the country, per Redfin.
