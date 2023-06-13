1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Food find: Samosa sensation
👋 Hi, Mike here! I’m dishing about one of my favorite spots to find fresh samosas: International Foods & Spices.
Driving the news: This low-key grocery store in University City on Walnut Street near 42nd Street is stocked with fresh Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi food options.
- Hot foods are available for takeout, and you can even find Ethiopian bread injera here.
Zoom in: Their handmade samosas are pockets of fried dough stuffed with a scrumtrulescent combination of mashed potatoes and peas with a dose of spiciness.
- The definition of fast-food: A heap of hot, pre-made samosas are kept behind the checkout counter all day.
- Plus: They’re cheap at $1.29 each.
📝 1 tip: Browse the aisle for hard-to-find spices, snacks and foods.
- Yes, but: With so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, so maybe do some research before you go.
If you go: 4203 Walnut St.
- Monday, and Wednesday through Sunday, 10:30am-8pm; closed Tuesday.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.