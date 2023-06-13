1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Food find: Samosa sensation

Mike D'Onofrio
Samosas

A heaping pile of samosas awaits at International Foods & Spices. Photo: Mike D’Onofrio/Axios

👋 Hi, Mike here! I’m dishing about one of my favorite spots to find fresh samosas: International Foods & Spices.

Driving the news: This low-key grocery store in University City on Walnut Street near 42nd Street is stocked with fresh Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi food options.

  • Hot foods are available for takeout, and you can even find Ethiopian bread injera here.

Zoom in: Their handmade samosas are pockets of fried dough stuffed with a scrumtrulescent combination of mashed potatoes and peas with a dose of spiciness.

  • The definition of fast-food: A heap of hot, pre-made samosas are kept behind the checkout counter all day.
  • Plus: They’re cheap at $1.29 each.

📝 1 tip: Browse the aisle for hard-to-find spices, snacks and foods.

  • Yes, but: With so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, so maybe do some research before you go.

If you go: 4203 Walnut St.

  • Monday, and Wednesday through Sunday, 10:30am-8pm; closed Tuesday.
