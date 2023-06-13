Food find: Samosa sensation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A heaping pile of samosas awaits at International Foods & Spices . Photo: Mike D’Onofrio/Axios

👋 Hi, Mike here! I’m dishing about one of my favorite spots to find fresh samosas: International Foods & Spices.

Driving the news: This low-key grocery store in University City on Walnut Street near 42nd Street is stocked with fresh Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi food options.

Hot foods are available for takeout, and you can even find Ethiopian bread injera here.

Zoom in: Their handmade samosas are pockets of fried dough stuffed with a scrumtrulescent combination of mashed potatoes and peas with a dose of spiciness.

The definition of fast-food: A heap of hot, pre-made samosas are kept behind the checkout counter all day.

Plus: They’re cheap at $1.29 each.

📝 1 tip: Browse the aisle for hard-to-find spices, snacks and foods.

Yes, but: With so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, so maybe do some research before you go.

If you go: 4203 Walnut St.