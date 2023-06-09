Clearer skies (eventually) coming to Philadelphia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Philly's skyline has looked better. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty

The Philadelphia region’s air quality will remain poor but is expected to continue improving.

Why it matters: The smoke flowing in from Canadian wildfires has canceled events and shifted students in the School District of Philadelphia to remote learning today.

State of play: Philadelphia improved to Code Orange levels on the EPA's Air Quality Index (AQI), meaning it's still unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The forecast: Shifting wind patterns in the region today are expected to redirect smoke plumes elsewhere, said National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Lee.

But you might not notice most improvements to the air quality, like less haze and a reduced smell of smoke, until Saturday, she added.

The big picture: Breathing in unhealthy levels of smoke and air pollution can be hazardous, per Axios’ Jacob Knutson.

What we’re watching: It remained unclear whether non-emergency city services would be suspended again. Officials yesterday halted services such as trash pickup and street sweeping.

Meanwhile: The conditions continue to hamper events.

East Passyunk’s annual Flavors on the Avenue this weekend was canceled.

The Bok Bar and its popular rooftop area was closed yesterday.

Inbound flights to Philadelphia International Airport were briefly grounded yesterday due to low visibility.