1 hour ago - News

Philly's wedding sticker shock

Mike D'Onofrio
Caption: Data: The Knot; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The era of over-the-top weddings is upon us.

State of play: Nearly every aspect of planning, hosting and attending weddings is getting pricier thanks to inflation and high demand, Axios’ Erica Pandey and Carly Mallenbaum write.

By the numbers: The average cost for a wedding in the Philly metro rose 8.7% in 2022 compared to 2019, per The Knot.

  • That’s above the national average increase (7.1%).

Zoom out: In Pennsylvania, the average cost for a wedding was $33,000 last year, per The Knot’s latest data.

💭 Mike’s thought bubble: I’m happy I tied the knot before the pandemic and did a mostly DIY wedding to save on costs.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more