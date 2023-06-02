1 hour ago - News
Philly's wedding sticker shock
The era of over-the-top weddings is upon us.
State of play: Nearly every aspect of planning, hosting and attending weddings is getting pricier thanks to inflation and high demand, Axios’ Erica Pandey and Carly Mallenbaum write.
- Even guests are going into debt.
By the numbers: The average cost for a wedding in the Philly metro rose 8.7% in 2022 compared to 2019, per The Knot.
- That’s above the national average increase (7.1%).
Zoom out: In Pennsylvania, the average cost for a wedding was $33,000 last year, per The Knot’s latest data.
💭 Mike’s thought bubble: I’m happy I tied the knot before the pandemic and did a mostly DIY wedding to save on costs.
