Philly's wedding sticker shock

Caption: Data: The Knot; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The era of over-the-top weddings is upon us.

State of play: Nearly every aspect of planning, hosting and attending weddings is getting pricier thanks to inflation and high demand, Axios’ Erica Pandey and Carly Mallenbaum write.

Even guests are going into debt.

By the numbers: The average cost for a wedding in the Philly metro rose 8.7% in 2022 compared to 2019, per The Knot.

That’s above the national average increase (7.1%).

Zoom out: In Pennsylvania, the average cost for a wedding was $33,000 last year, per The Knot’s latest data.

💭 Mike’s thought bubble: I’m happy I tied the knot before the pandemic and did a mostly DIY wedding to save on costs.