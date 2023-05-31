Odunde festival returns to South Philly June 11
Odunde, the nation's largest African American festival, returns to South Philly on June 11 for its 48th year.
Why it matters: The one-day festival attracts more than 500,000 visitors and generates $28 million in economic activity for the city.
What they're saying: Odunde — which means "Happy New Year" to the Yoruba people of West Africa — is a celebration of joy and prosperity first started here in 1975 by the late Lois Fernandez, festival CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, tells Axios.
- "For those who cannot make it to the beautiful continent of Africa, we bring Africa to you," she says.
What's new: You can buy merchandise and swag ahead of the event at the festival's new website. Proceeds benefit Odunde's year-round cultural programs.
Details: The June 11 festival runs 10am-8pm, covering 15 city blocks along 23rd and South streets.
What to expect: Food, drinks, and arts and crafts from more than 100 vendors, plus live entertainment.
- You can also check out displays of African masks, sculptures and clothing.
Plus: Events leading up to the festival run between Monday and June 10, including a Caribbean business roundtable discussion between state and local dignitaries and ambassadors of several African countries.
