Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Odunde, the nation's largest African American festival, returns to South Philly on June 11 for its 48th year.

Why it matters: The one-day festival attracts more than 500,000 visitors and generates $28 million in economic activity for the city.

What they're saying: Odunde — which means "Happy New Year" to the Yoruba people of West Africa — is a celebration of joy and prosperity first started here in 1975 by the late Lois Fernandez, festival CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, tells Axios.

"For those who cannot make it to the beautiful continent of Africa, we bring Africa to you," she says.

What's new: You can buy merchandise and swag ahead of the event at the festival's new website. Proceeds benefit Odunde's year-round cultural programs.

Details: The June 11 festival runs 10am-8pm, covering 15 city blocks along 23rd and South streets.

What to expect: Food, drinks, and arts and crafts from more than 100 vendors, plus live entertainment.

You can also check out displays of African masks, sculptures and clothing.

Plus: Events leading up to the festival run between Monday and June 10, including a Caribbean business roundtable discussion between state and local dignitaries and ambassadors of several African countries.