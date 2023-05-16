When to expect results in Philly's mayoral primary and other races
The primary is finally here — but results for tight races may take days or weeks to come in.
Why it matters: The election will likely decide who leads the city over the next four years.
📍 What’s happening: Officials begin counting mail-in ballots at 7am today when polls open.
- Voters can cast ballots for mayor, City Council, row offices, state and local judges, and weigh in on four ballot questions.
- Polls close at 8pm.
Of note: While Pennsylvania has closed primaries, independents can vote on ballot questions.
👉 When we'll have results: The majority of ballots will be counted by tomorrow, Nick Custodio, a spokesperson for City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, tells Axios.
- Winners of most races should be known tonight or Wednesday.
Yes, but: Some results could take longer.
- If a contest hinges on a handful of votes, the winner may not be known for two weeks.
- That’s how long it takes election officials to count every ballot.
The intrigue: The Democratic primary for mayor is deadlocked among several candidates, per a recent independent poll.
Zoom in: Turnout is typically low for off-year municipal primary elections, but this is the first mayoral primary using mail-in ballots. That could get more voters to participate.
- Turnout has not broken 34% for any mayoral primary over the past two decades.
By the numbers: Mail-in ballot requests topped 96,000, Custodio tells Axios.
- 49,000 had been received back as of Friday.
💡 Be smart: More than 1,000 voters have filed mail-in ballots that are at risk of getting tossed due to administrative issues, such as missing a signature, per the City Commissioner’s website.
- Those voters can request a replacement ballot by 7:30pm today or cast a provisional ballot.
Final results will be certified 20 days after the election, barring prolonged litigation.
What’s next: Primary winners move on to the general election.
- Democrats who win their primary typically go on to win in November because those registered voters significantly outnumber Republicans.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.