When to expect results in Philly's mayoral primary and other races

The primary is finally here — but results for tight races may take days or weeks to come in.

Why it matters: The election will likely decide who leads the city over the next four years.

📍 What’s happening: Officials begin counting mail-in ballots at 7am today when polls open.

Voters can cast ballots for mayor, City Council, row offices, state and local judges, and weigh in on four ballot questions.

Polls close at 8pm.

Of note: While Pennsylvania has closed primaries, independents can vote on ballot questions.

👉 When we'll have results: The majority of ballots will be counted by tomorrow, Nick Custodio, a spokesperson for City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, tells Axios.

Winners of most races should be known tonight or Wednesday.

Yes, but: Some results could take longer.

If a contest hinges on a handful of votes, the winner may not be known for two weeks.

That’s how long it takes election officials to count every ballot.

The intrigue: The Democratic primary for mayor is deadlocked among several candidates, per a recent independent poll.

Zoom in: Turnout is typically low for off-year municipal primary elections, but this is the first mayoral primary using mail-in ballots. That could get more voters to participate.

Turnout has not broken 34% for any mayoral primary over the past two decades.

By the numbers: Mail-in ballot requests topped 96,000, Custodio tells Axios.

49,000 had been received back as of Friday.

💡 Be smart: More than 1,000 voters have filed mail-in ballots that are at risk of getting tossed due to administrative issues, such as missing a signature, per the City Commissioner’s website.

Those voters can request a replacement ballot by 7:30pm today or cast a provisional ballot.

Final results will be certified 20 days after the election, barring prolonged litigation.

What’s next: Primary winners move on to the general election.